Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 21

WARSAW, Feb 21 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish statistics office to release January retail sales data at 0900.

ORANGE POLSKA

Polish unit of France’s Orange reported on Wednesday evening fourth quarter EBITDA at 711 million zlotys ($185.84 million)compared with 666 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll. The company will not recommend to pay out dividend in 2019.

LIGNITE

A deputy energy minister has announced a plan to build a lignite coal mine in Zloczew, central Poland, and asked mining companies to finance a pro-coal campaign, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting the minister as saying.

UBER

Polish parliament might soon discuss a draft bill that would force companies such as Uber pay taxes in Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting a government official.

PKN ORLEN

Trade unions and management at Polish state-run oil refiner PKN Orlen agreed on salaries increase in 2019, Parkiet daily said quoting the company’s statement.

LIDL

Discount supermarket operator Lidl will raise salaries in Poland by 9.2 percent starting from March, Puls Biznesu daily said.

ELECTRICTY

Poland’s legislation adopted in December capping power prices at mid-2018 level takes Poland back by 30 years and marks an end to the power market, Puls Biznesu daily quoted the head of energy market regulator as saying.

INTEREST RATES

If inflation comes at 2.5 percent, more rate-setters will be inclined to raise interest rates, Kamil Zubelewicz, a member of the rate-setting panel told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8259 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)