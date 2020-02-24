Poland - Factors to Watch Feb.24

WARSAW, Feb 24 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

NUCLEAR

Polish climate minister and a minister responsible for energy infrastructure are meeting representatives of U.S. energy department this week to talk about nuclear energy, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

POLL

The incumbent Polish president Andrzej Duda, who is the ruling party PiS candidate for presidential election in May, would attract a support of 41.9% of voters while the biggest opposition’s candidate, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska would receive a backing of 22.2%, a poll by United Surveys for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily and radio RMF showed.

BANKS

Polish banks reduced headcount by around 20,000 people in the last 9 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

AMAZON

The Auschwitz Memorial criticised Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series “Hunters” and for selling books of Nazi propaganda.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by the Warsaw Bureau, editing by Louise Heavens)