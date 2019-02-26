Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26

WARSAW, Feb 26 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PEKAO

Poland’s third largest lender Pekao SA said it would pay out a dividend for 2018 of 6.6 zlotys ($1.73) per share. It also said its net profit in the last quarter amounted to 749 million zlotys, above expectations.

HUAWEI

The Polish unit of Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei has hired a former senior IT official at state-run institutions hoping to get better access to government officials, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

Tonny Bao, the managing director of the unit, told Rzeczpospolita daily, that excluding Huawei from building a 5G network in Poland would delay the project by up to two years and push cost higher.

RENEWABLES

Portuguese firm EDP Renewables has bought two Polish wind farms, Puls Biznesu daily said.

HONEYWELL

U.S. technology giant Honeywell will hire 100 people this year in its service centre in Katowice, southern Poland, Puls Biznesu said.

IDEA BANK

Radio Zet reported that the anti-graft agency has detained Idea Bank’s former Chief Executive Officer.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by Andrew Heavens)