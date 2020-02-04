Poland - Factors to Watch Feb. 4

WARSAW, Feb 4 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

NUCLEAR ENERGY

France and Poland should consider cooperation in nuclear energy, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, as central Europe’s largest economy looks for ways to reduce its dependence on coal.

CLIMATE

Almost 64% of Poles think that Poland should resign from burning coal in power generation to reduce carbon emissions, a poll by United Surveys for radio RMF FM and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily showed.

JUST TRANSITION FUND

Poland will receive around 2 billion euros from the just transition fund, which may translate into 27 billion euros by 2027 taking into account investment instruments and loans from the European Investment Bank, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

JERONIMO MARTINS

Poland’s supermarket chain Biedronka, owned by Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, is not as popular as it used to be as it has become too luxurious for many customers, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said, citing a survey by OC&C Strategy Consultants.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)