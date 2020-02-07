Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 7

WARSAW, Feb 7 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGG

The chief executive of Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG) said that the company could not afford the pay increases demanded by trade unions, Parkiet daily reported.

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

In recent days, has been greater investor activity on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Turnover per session has again begun to exceed 900 million zlotys, and there were also days when it exceeded one billion zlotys, Parkiet daily reported.

PIZZA

In 2019 six out of ten households ordered pizza delivery and eating out or ordering food is becoming increasingly poular, with the gastronomy market worth 36.6 billion zlotys a year, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing data from GfK Polonia.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Poland plans to open a centre for the development of artificial intelligence policy, Deputy Digitalisation Minister Wanda Buk told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

