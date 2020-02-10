Poland - Factors to Watch Feb.10

WARSAW, Feb 10 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ENERGY GROUPS

Poland’s State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said that he expects mergers among Polish energy companies, as he does not see a reason for the four state-run power groups to operate separately.

JUDICIARY

The EU’s top court is ready to approve the European Commission proposal to freeze Polish law that allows for the dismissal of judges who are critical of government, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources. The paper also said that if Poland ignores the EU’s court potential ruling, it faces a 2 million euros fine a day.

MERCATOR MEDICAL

Market capitalisation of Polish medical gloves producer Mercator Medical has almost doubled in the last two weeks on the back of coronavirus-driven demand, Puls Biznesu daily said.

SOLAR ENERGY

Installed capacity of photovoltaic panels in Poland rose by over 157% year on year in January to 1.3 GW, Parkiet daily said citing BOS lender data.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

