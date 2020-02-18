Poland - Factors to Watch Feb.18

WARSAW, Feb 18 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DEBT SUPPLY

Polish finance ministry to publish debt supply for Thursday switch tender.

PGE

Wojciech Dabrowski may become the new chief executive of Poland’s biggest energy group, the state-run PGE, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources. Dabrowski is currently the head of a PGE power heating unit.

COPPER

Miedzi Copper, which is owned by a Canadian company Lumina Group, has discovered copper and silver deposits in Poland and plans to submit appropriate concession requests in the climate ministry, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting the company representatives.

The new copper and silver mine, which would cost 13 billion zlotys to develop, may be ready in 2023 and hire 8,600 people.

AMAZON

U.S. online retailer Amazon will launch its e-services in Poland later this year and is in talks with state-run Polish Post over parcel distribution, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting unnamed sources. Amazon has currently 7 distribution centres in Poland, the paper said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

