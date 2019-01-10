Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 10

WARSAW, Jan 10 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ALIOR BANK

Regulator KNF may impose a hefty fine on Alior Bank after revealing irregularities in bank’s brokerage, Puls Biznesu daily said.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland’s biggest opposition party Civic Platform (PO) has submitted in parliament a bill that would force the central bank to reveal its pay list after criticism regarding unusually high remuneration for the bank governor’s close aide, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party suggested it would support the bill. The central bank governor Adam Glapinski was a close political ally of PiS president Jaroslaw Kaczynski, but PiS faces general election this year.

DEBT AUCTION

Poland will offer bonds worth 3.0-6.0 billion zloty ($806.06 million - 1.61 billion million) at tender on Thursday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.7218 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)