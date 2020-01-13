Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 13

WARSAW, Jan 13 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s central bank to release November current account data at 1300 GMT.

BIRD FLU

The Czech Republic has launched extraordinary checks of poultry imported from Poland, where outbreaks of bird flu have been reported earlier this month, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting representatives from State Veterinary Administration in the Czech Republic.

LIFE HEALTHCARE

South Africa’s Life Healthcare may sell its Polish unit Scanmed this year, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting Life Healthcare CEO. The daily said that Lux Med, Medicover and PZU might be interested in Scanmed.

PGNiG

The biggest challenge for Poland’s dominant gas firm, the state run PGNiG, is to raise its share value, PGNiG new CEO was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

BUDGET

In order to maintain balanced budget in 2020 the government has moved expenditures to other sections of public finances, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting economists. Otherwise, the state budget would have a deficit of around 14.5 billion zlotys.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

