Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 23

WARSAW, Jan 22 -

PKN ORLEN

State-run oil firm PKN Orlen has offered financing to newspaper distributor Ruch ahead of a possible plan to take over the company, two sources familiar with the matter said.

STATE BUDGET

Poland’s state budget deficit was 10-11 billion zloty ($2.65-2.92 billion) last year, much lower than the planned 41.5 billion zloty, Finance Minister Teresa Czerwinska said, according to state news agency PAP.

UBER

Uber will invest $37 million in its R&D centre near the city of Krakow for work focused on electric bikes and scooters, and hire 250 people, Rzeczpospolita daily said. The daily said Poland’s government would, in return, probably not impose limits on Uber’s activity in the country.

BOND TENDER

Poland will reveal the supply for Friday bond tender at 1400 on Wednesday. The offer is expected within the 5.0-8.0 billion zloty range, according to the monthly supply plan released in December.

BREXIT

The European Union’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita that in his opinion British politicians are interested in reaching Brexit agreement.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

One of Poland’s planned nuclear power plants may be built near the city of Belchatow, around 100 miles southwest of Warsaw, Rzeczpospolita said.

PZU

Polish state-run insurer PZU SA’s return on equity (ROE) exceeded 22 percent last year, much earlier that planned, its chief executive, Pawel Surowka, was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.

($1 = 3.7709 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by Andrew Heavens)