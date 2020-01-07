Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 7

WARSAW, Jan 7 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release flash CPI data for December at 0900.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

Warsaw Regional Court on Friday ruled that a Swiss-franc indexed mortgage taken out by the Dziubak family was invalid, but did not agree to their demand that they should have their money returned, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported. The Dziubaks became well known as their case was ruled on by the European Court of Justice.

REGIONS

In Poland, divisions in economic development are deepening, which is bad news for the poorer regions of the country, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing data from Poland’s Statistics Office.

BOND MARKET

Banks are pushing foreign investors out of the Polish bond market and the involvement of foreign investors is the lowest since 2012, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

AUTO SECTOR

83% of auto makers and 74% of distribution companies expect the situation in the auto sector to get worse in the coming months, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing a report by KPMG for the Polish Motor Industry Association (PZPM).

POULTRY

Sales of Polish poultry are growing at a rate of 12% per year, half of which was due to two recently recovered markets: Chinese and South African. However, Poland is losing them again, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

EATING OUT

The value of the Polish gastronomy market has doubled in two decades and was 36.6 billion zlotys in 2019, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing data from GfK Polonia.

