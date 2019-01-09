Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 9

WARSAW, Jan 9 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank to announce its monthly interest rate decision on Wednesday.

UBER

Poland has resigned from introducing a law that would have limited Uber’s activity, after the government received a letter from the U.S. ambassador threatening to freeze American investments, Fakt tabloid said.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

Before European Parliament election in May, Poland’s parliament may approve the bill that proposes creating a fund at banks’ expense that will help people who struggle with repaying their foreign currency denominated mortgages, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

