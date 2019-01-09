Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 9

WARSAW, Jan 9 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Poland’s central bank to announce its monthly interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Poland has resigned from introducing a law that would have limited Uber’s activity, after the government received a letter from the U.S. ambassador threatening to freeze American investments, Fakt tabloid said.
Before European Parliament election in May, Poland’s parliament may approve the bill that proposes creating a fund at banks’ expense that will help people who struggle with repaying their foreign currency denominated mortgages, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.
