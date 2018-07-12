Poland - Factors to Watch July 12

Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday he still saw no need to change interest rates until the end of 2020, after the bank presented its latest forecast assuming lower inflation in 2018 and 2020.

The bank decided on Wednesday to keep the main rate at 1.5 percent.

SWITCH TENDER

Poland’s finance ministry to hold a bond switch tender at 1000.

DATA

Polish statistics office will release its January-May trade data at 0800.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Portuguese-owned Bank Millennium is interested in buying Societe Generale’s Polish unit Eurobank, Puls Biznesu daily said.

JOHNSON&JOHNSON

Johnson & Johnson has opened a research and development center in Warsaw where the healthcare conglomerate plans to hire 120 people, Puls Biznesu said.

LABOUR MARKET

Poland’s labour ministry is holding talks with the Philippines to import workers from the 12th most populated country in the world, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

JUDICIARY

Fifty-three percent of Poles gave a negative assessment of the Constitutional Tribunal’s work after an overhaul by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, according to a poll quoted in the Rzeczpospolita daily.

KGHM AND PGNIG

Polish copper miner KGHM’s demand for natural gas may rise by 30 percent this year, Rzeczpospolita said.

STRESS TESTS

Poland’s financial sector regulator KNF will not publish its stress tests conducted in banks, apart from the two largest banks PKO BP and Pekao SA, Parkiet daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.7136 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by Darren Schuettler)