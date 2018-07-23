Poland - Factors to Watch July 23

WARSAW, July 23 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

M3 MONEY SUPPLY

Poland’s central bank releases June money supply data at 1200 GMT.

NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM

Poland introduces new coach for the national football team, Jerzy Brzeczek, at a news conference at 1030 GMT.

CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM?

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is likely to block a proposal by their ally President Andrzej Duda to hold a national referendum on changing the country’s charter, dailies Gazeta Wyborcza, Rzeczpospolita and Dziennik Gazeta Prawna write.

RISK OF STRIKE AT BIEDRONKA

Polish supermarket chain Biedronka, a unit of Portuguese firm Jeronimo Martins, risks a strike over disputes with labour unions, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)