Poland - Factors to Watch June 24

WARSAW, June 24 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release unemployment data at 0800.

VISIT TO U.S.

Poland’s President is visiting the United States on Wednesday for talks with Donald Trump. He has said he will discuss defence, nuclear energy and telecommunications.

Rzeczpospolita reports, citing sources, that an agreement on building Poland’s first nuclear power plant may not be reached during the visit.

GOOGLE

Google will build a data centre in Poland and is preparing to launch it in early 2021, Google Cloud business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe Magdalena Dziewguc was quoted as saying by Puls Biznes daily. Deputy Prime Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz estimates that Google may invest $ 1.5-2 billion.

VOLKSWAGEN

Within a few years, Volkswagen wants to cut around five thousand full-time jobs at German commercial vehicle production plants and to move most van production to Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

BUDGET

It will soon be known how big the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the budget will be, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. Economists say the deficit may be as much as 200 billion zlotys, according to the paper.

ELECTION

A record 380,000 Polish citizens living abroad registered for Sunday’s presidential election, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

