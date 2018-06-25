Poland - Factors to Watch June 25

Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to publish unemployment rate for May at 0800 GMT.

KGHM

Poland’s state-run KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers, has appointed Marcin Chludzinski as its new chief executive, the company said on Friday.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is looking for a place where it could set up its service centre. At least 500 people may be hired in its centre in Warsaw, Prague or Warsaw, Puls Biznesu daily said.

ELECTORAL LAW

Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice plans to change the electoral law in order to improve its chances in 2019 election to European Union parliament, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

LECH WALESA

Nobel prize winner Lech Walesa has reactivated his Citizens’ Committee, an institution that is to control the election process in Poland ahead of string of elections this and next year, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Vyas Mohan)