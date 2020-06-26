Poland - Factors to Watch June 26

WARSAW, June 26 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

HOTELS

87% of Polish hotels face problems with financial liquidity, Rzeczpospolita daily said citing industry lobby group data.

OPINION POLLS

Poland’s incumbent president Andrzej Duda would attract a support of 41.1% in the first round of presidential election set for Sunday, while his main opponent Rafal Trzaskowski would have a 26.4%-backing, a poll by IBRiS pollster for Rzeczpospolita daily showed.

In the second round Duda would see a 48.7% backing while Trzaskowski 47.5%, the survey also showed.

CD PROJEKT

Polish video games producer CD Projekt Red will launch in cooperation with Netflix an anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners related to its newest game to be presented later this year, CD Projekt said on Thursday evening.

LPP

Polish fashion retailer LPP may book further quarterly financial losses after it reported an almost 300 million zlotys loss in the first quarter, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting the company CEO.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)