Poland - Factors to Watch June 4

WARSAW, June 4 - The following are press reports that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday:

STATE RETAIL SHOPS

The government plans to buy a retail shop network. It may be interested in Tesco Polish unit or private equity-owned Zabka - a network of small convenience stores, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

BANKS

Polish banks’ aggregated net profit fell year on year by 44% to 2.36 billion zloty ($600.46 million) in the January-April period, according to regulator KNF data quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

JOB MARKET

The number of new job offers fell 42% year on year in May, but rose 38% from April, Rzeczpospolita said quoting Grant Thornton, a consultancy, data.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9303 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)