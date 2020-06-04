Consumer Goods and Retail
Poland - Factors to Watch June 4

WARSAW, June 4 - The following are press reports that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday:

STATE RETAIL SHOPS

The government plans to buy a retail shop network. It may be interested in Tesco Polish unit or private equity-owned Zabka - a network of small convenience stores, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

BANKS

Polish banks’ aggregated net profit fell year on year by 44% to 2.36 billion zloty ($600.46 million) in the January-April period, according to regulator KNF data quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

JOB MARKET

The number of new job offers fell 42% year on year in May, but rose 38% from April, Rzeczpospolita said quoting Grant Thornton, a consultancy, data.

