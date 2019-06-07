Poland - Factors to Watch June 7

WARSAW, June 7 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The Polish Central bank will release its reserve assets data for May at 1200.

VIRGIN

A Polish start-up SatRevolution has signed a letter of intent with Virgin Orbit, owned by Richard Branson, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

PUBLIC DEBT

Poland’s public debt amounted at 1.035 trillion zlotys at the end of 2018, Rzeczpospolita daily said citing its own estimates and statistics office data.

JSW

The chief executive at Polish coking coal producer JSW wants the company to pay out dividends regularly, Parkiet daily quoted him as saying.

ALIOR BANK

Troubles of Polish meat producer Henryk Kania may have a negative impact on its biggest debt holders - Alior Bank and Bank Handlowy, which have probably not yet written down loans provided for Kania, Parkiet daily said quoting analysts and the companies’ statements.

CD PROJEKT

Polish video game producer CD Projekt is expected to present its new flagship project Cyberpunk 2077 at a Microsoft conference on June 9, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting analysts.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

