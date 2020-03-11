Poland - Factors to Watch March 11

WARSAW, March 11 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CORONAVIRUS

Polish company OncoArendi Therapeutics is working on a medicine that could treat some of the most serious symptoms of coronavirus, such as pulmonary fibrosis, Parkiet daily said quoting the company’s CEO who is the brother of Poland’s health minister.

SCHOOLS

Poland’s health minister and education ministry think Poland should close schools to prevent further spread of coronavirus, but there is no unanimity within the government on the issue, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

GDP

Poland’s GDP growth could be 0.5 to 1.3 percentage points lower than expected this year due to the coronavirus outbreak but there is no need to speak of a crisis or recession, Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Tuesday.

FOOD

Sales of rice and flour rose by 95% and 84% respectively between Feb.24 and March 1, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said citing Nielsen data.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens)