Poland - Factors to Watch March 18

WARSAW, March 18 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office is expected to release its wages and employment data at 0900 GMT.

CORONAVIRUS

Poland’s food and agricultural producers are likely to cut production over the coronavirus outbreak, affecting exports, reports Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

VOLKSWAGEN

Three Volkswagen plants in Poland will halt output for at least two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

BORDER CLOSINGS

The closure of Poland’s borders has curtailed the flow of migratory workers from Ukraine, many of whom work in agriculture or as care workers, reports Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

CHINA

Poland will receive 10,000 tests and tens of thousands of items of protective gear from China, according to a statement published by Poland’s Foreign Affairs ministry late on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT

Poland’s government is expected to announce a fiscal relief package on Wednesday for businesses that have suffered as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. The package will include measures such as an allowance for delayed social security payments, reports Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

