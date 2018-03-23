Poland - Factors to Watch March 23

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

JUDICIARY

Poland’s ruling party plans to change some of its judicial reforms in response to European Commission criticism that they threaten to undermine the rule of law, one of the party’s lawmakers said on Thursday.

BONDS

The Polish finance ministry is to publish details of a bond issue for tender on Monday. It has previously said the offer will amount to between 3 billion and 5 billion zloty ($876.5 million-$1.5 billion)

ALIBABA, WORLDWIDE LOGISTICS, ATC CARGO

Worldwide Logistics, ATC Cargo and Alibaba are in talks to create a logistics centre in Poland, Worldwide Logistics’ head Jacky Lim was quoted as saying by the Puls Biznesu daily newspaper.

EURO ADOPTION

Adoption of the euro in Poland would harm companies’ standing, according to just over 50 percent of respondents in a survey of Poles conducted by SW Research for Akcenta, a company that specialises in FX transactions and services, Puls Biznesu said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.4228 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau Editing by David Goodman)