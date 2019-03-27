Poland - Factors to Watch March 27

WARSAW, March 27 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKO

Poland’s biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, is looking at potential takeover targets in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and possibly in the Baltic states, which would help it become a recognizable bank in Europe, Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello told Puls Biznesu daily in an interview published on Wednesday.

COAL

Poland’s coal imports rose by 0.5 million tonnes to 1.96 million tonnes in January compared to the same period a year ago, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said citing Eurostat data.

CD PROJEKT

Polish video games producer CD Projekt reported on Wednesday 2018 net profit of 109 million zlotys compared to 200 million zlotys in 2017.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)