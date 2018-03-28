FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Poland - Factors to Watch March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MBANK

Poland’s fourth largest lender by assets mBank said on Tuesday that proceeds from the sale of parts of its mFinanse business would increase the bank’s first-quarter net profit by 177 million zlotys ($52.16 million).

POLAND-US

In a letter to the Polish prime minister, a group of 59 U.S. senators accused Poland of discriminating against Holocaust survivors in a planned bill regarding restitution of real estate nationalised after the war, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

Raytheon

On Wednesday, Poland is to sign a deal to buy Raytheon Co’s Patriot missile defence system.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

