Poland - Factors to Watch March 29

WARSAW, March 28 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office will publish March CPI at 0900 GMT.

5G

Poland will complete analyses on how to select 5G network infrastructure providers by the end of the second quarter, Parkiet daily said. It remains unclear whether Warsaw will ban Huawei from 5G, the paper also said.

EUROCASH

Poland’s leading wholesale group Eurocash upholds plans to launch 900 stores within 5 years, Parkiet daily quoted the company’s management board member as saying.

