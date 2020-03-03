Poland - Factors to watch March 3

WARSAW, March 3 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

The Ministry of Finance will at 1400 GMT publish details of its debt supply tender auction due to be held on Thursday.

COAL

Bytom, a Polish town once fuelled by the coal industry, is fighting for a share of a new European Union fund designed to shift coal-dependent regions towards a greener economy. Poland is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the EU’s 100 billion-euro ($111 billion) Just Transition Fund, which the town hopes will kickstart Bytom’s moribund economy and attract new investors after decades of neglect.

UBER

Uber and Bolt drivers in Poland will not have to fully implement new transport rules, reports Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. The government might allow drivers to only accept digital payments and not cash.

5G

Poland’s telecoms regulator is likely to announce its first spectrum auction next week, reports Polish daily Rzeczpospolita.

(Reporting by Warsaw bureau; Editing by Susan Fenton)