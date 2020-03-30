Poland - Factors to Watch March 30

WARSAW, March 30 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday:

T-BILLS

Poland’s finance ministry to hold t-bill auction on Monday.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

The Polish economy will shrink by at least 5-10% in the second quarter, the head of state fund PFR Pawel Borys said in an article for Business Insider portal.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

More than 77% of Poles think presidential election, scheduled for May 10, should be postponed by a year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rzeczpospolita daily said, quoting poll conducted by IBRIS pollster on May 27-28 among 1100 respondents.

STOCK EXCHANGE

Rising number of companies are gearing to leave the Warsaw stock exchange, after a 30% slide in stock prices caused by coronavirus pandemic so far this year, Parkiet daily said. Last year 23 companies left the regulated market.

TUBERCULOSIS VACCINE

Pharmaceutical company Biomed Lublin is working on adapting a tuberculosis vaccine to a fight against coronavirus pandemic, Puls Biznesu daily said. Several other countries are testing this vaccine too.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTED

The number of Poles infected with coronavirus rose on Sunday to 1862 with 22 people dead in a 38-million country, according to health ministry data published on Twitter.

FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Health authorities have asked heads of hospitals to ban doctors from commenting on shortages of medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

