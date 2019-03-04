Poland - Factors to Watch March 4

WARSAW, March 4 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKO BP

Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP reported on Monday a 2018 profit of 3.74 billion zlotys, in line with expectations.

STEEL

Poland was the leading importer of steel per capita in 2018, Puls Biznesu daily said citing a World Steel Association, Wood MacKenzie and Polish Steel Association report.

SMOG

Warsaw plans to spend 300 million zlotys ($79.24 million) to fight air pollution in the next four years, Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting representatives of the city’s mayor.

ABRIS

Poland plans to appeal to Sweden’s Supreme Court against an appeals court arbitration ruling that Warsaw has to pay at least 650 million zlotys to private equity fund Abris for forcing it to sell FM Bank almost 5 years ago, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

PROTESTS

Almost 80 percent of Polish schools and kindergartens plan to go on strike in April to protest against low salaries, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting trade union representatives.

PENSIONS

Poland’s state pension agency ZUS will have to spend 9.1 billion zlotys on extra benefits for pensioners promised by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting the head of ZUS.

($1 = 3.7861 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)