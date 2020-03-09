Poland - Factors to Watch March 9

WARSAW, March 9 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INFLATION PROJECTION

Poland’s central bank will publish its new inflation report at 0800 GMT.

CD PROJEKT

Polish video games producer CD Projekt will delay the release of its new strategy after it postponed the launch of its flagship game Cyberpunk 2077 until Sept.17, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company’s representatives.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Three deputy finance ministers, including Leszek Skiba, are likely to resign in the coming weeks, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

If Poland faced a significant coronavirus outbreak, comparable to Italy’s, it would have to consider declaring a state of emergency and delaying the presidential election planned for May, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily quoted the head of the prime minister’s office as saying.

PEKAO

Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank is an attractive takeover target, Marek Lusztyn, the CEO of Polish state-run bank Pekao told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. The CEO declined to comment on the ongoing process of the sale of mBank by Commerzbank.

PUBLIC TELEVISION

The CEO of state-owned television broadcaster, Jacek Kurski, was fired on Friday, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

TESCO

Tesco is gradually selling some of its real estate and closing some shops in Poland, as it has faced difficulties in finding an investor for its assets, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

