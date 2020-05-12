Poland - Factors to Watch May 12

WARSAW, May 12 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday:

PGE

Energy firm PGE is considering selling its coal assets and plans no investments in Poland’s first nuclear power plant, Puls Biznesu daily said.

PEKAO

The country’s second largest lender, Bank Pekao SA, said its first quarter net profit fell to 188 million zloty ($44.58 million), but exceeded analysts’ expectations of 106 million zloty.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said the only safe way to conduct elections is to hold them as a postal ballot, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.

Ruling nationalists plan to amend new legislation to let voters vote both via post and in person. The bill may be approved on Tuesday by the lower house of parliament and sent to the opposition-controlled upper house on Wednesday, the newspaper also said.

Jaroslaw Gowin, the leader of the Accord party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, told private broadcaster TVN24 that the presidential election may be held on June 28 or July 5.

NATIONAL SAFETY

President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party, will approve a new national security strategy on Tuesday which points to Russia as the biggest threat, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

Poland should strengthen its ties with the European Union and NATO, said Pawel Soloch, the head of the national security bureau, an institution that is supervised by the president.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 4.2170 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)