Poland - Factors to Watch May 15

WARSAW, May 15 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday:

DATA

Statistics office will release April CPI data and first quarter gross domestic growth (GDP) data at 0800.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Poland’s biggest opposition party centrist Civic Platform may replace its current presidential candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska with Warsaw’s President Rafal Trzaskowski, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

The presidential election is expected to be held at the end of June, but no formal decision has been made yet. Ruling nationalist law and Justice (PiS) party ally President Andrzej Duda is leading in opinion polls.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)