Poland - Factors to Watch May 21

WARSAW, May 21 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday:

DATA

Statistics office to release April industrial output and producer prices data at 0800 GMT.

TAKEOVERS

The European Commission is concerned with Poland’s plan to block takeovers of Polish companies during the pandemic, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

