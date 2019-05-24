Poland - Factors to Watch May 24

WARSAW, May 24 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s central bank is to release April money supply data at 1300.

EURO

Euro zone is a stagnation zone, the head of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Friday in an interview for the Polish radio.

EU ELECTION

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is ready to talk to Italy’s ruling League party and to Spain’s Vox grouping among others about potential coalitions after the EU vote, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polska Times.pl magazine.

CD PROJEKT

Poland’s video games producer CD Projekt will present its long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game at E3 fairs in Los Angeles in June, Puls Biznesu daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

