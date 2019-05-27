Poland - Factors to Watch May 27

WARSAW, May 27 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EU ELECTION

Ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won European parliament elections with 46% of votes, according to results from 96% of polling stations, with the opposition European Coalition, comprising the Civic Platform formerly led by European Council President Donald Tusk and a group of leftist and rural politicians, scored second with 37.9%.

A progressive party Spring set up by Poland’s first openly gay lawmaker, Robert Biedron, garnered 6.0%. No other parties achieved a 5% threshold to earn mandates.

DATA

The statistics office to publish unemployment rate for April at 0800 GMT.

MASTERCARD

MasterCard will become a shareholder at Poland’s popular payment system Blik, taking over one seventh of shares in a transaction valuing the company at 500 million zloty ($130.67 million), Rzeczpospolita daily said. Blik is to be available abroad, it also said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8265 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)