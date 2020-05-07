Poland - Factors to Watch May 7

WARSAW, May 7 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and a junior coalition partner announced a late-night deal on Wednesday to allow a presidential election scheduled for Sunday to be held at a later date, averting a possible political crisis.

BONDS

The Finance Ministry holds bond tender at 0930 GMT.

CRISIS

The government plans to allow firms to put on hold for three months workers’ work contracts, so they can get no salary, but a state benefit of 1200 zloty ($284.86) a month instead, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 4.2126 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)