Poland - Factors to Watch May 9

GETBACK

Polish troubled debt-purchasing firm GetBack holds a press conference at 0830 GMT to present more details regarding the situation of more than 9,000 individual investors who bought its bonds worth 2 billion zlotys ($553.69 million), Rzeczpospolita daily said.

KGHM

One of the world’s biggest copper miners, KGHM, expects this year’s consolidated net profit to match or exceed last year’s result despite lower capacity, acting Chief Executive Officer Rafal Pawelczak said on Tuesday.

GTC Private equity fund Lone Star, a majority shareholder in Poland’s real-estate developer GTC demands that the Polish government pay it 135 million euros ($159.98 million) in damages for blocking the construction of Galeria Wilanow shopping mall, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

COAL

Polish firms which use coal for power or heat production continue to face difficulties with keeping the mandatory coal stockpiles, Rzeczpospolita daily said, citing data from the energy markets regulator.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)