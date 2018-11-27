Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 27

WARSAW, Nov 27 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

The statistics office will release the unemployment rate for October at 0900 GMT.

DEBT

The finance ministry will publish debt supply for Thursday’s switch tender.

CORRUPTION SCANDAL

Poland’s anti-corruption agency CBA said on Tuesday it has detained the former head of the country’s financial regulator KNF Marek Chrzanowski, who will hear charges at the prosecutor’s office.

ACCOR

France’s AccorHotels plans to buy the rest of Poland’s Orbis for 1.9 billion zlotys ($501 million) to strengthen its position in Central Europe.

Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.

