Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 29

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TOYOTA

Toyota will invest 400 million zlotys ($113 million) in the production of engines for hybrid vehicles in the Polish city of Jelcz-Laskowice, Rzeczpospolita reported citing sources.

DAT VI PHU

Polish pharmaceutical firm Adamed has acquired a controlling stake in its Vietnamese peer Dat Vi Phu for about $50 million, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

POULTRY

Poland has become the only European Union member that currently has the right to export poultry to China, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

HOUSING MARKET

The Polish housing market will see the highest ever number of new flats sold this year, significantly exceeding the previous record of 35,100 flats set in 2007, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

COMMERCIAL REAL-ESTATE

The value of acquisitions on the Polish commercial real-estate market in 2017 may exceed 5.5 billion euros ($6.5 billion)- the highest annual value of transactions so far, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The first company renting electric cars in Polish cities - Enigma SOI controlled by Comp - is growing faster than assumed in its business plan, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.5412 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8430 euros) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Toby Chopra)