Poland - Factors to watch Nov. 30

WARSAW, Nov 30 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s Statistics Office is expected to publish updated November inflation and preliminary GDP figures for Q3 on Friday at 0900 GMT.

HOUSING

Poland’s housing subsidy programme Mieszkanie+ was poorly run and executed in its first two years, a government report seen by Polish daily Rzeczpospolita says. The programme was supposed to bring down housing prices for Polish citizens.

5G

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to build a single 5G network in the country to share among operators, Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reports. He presented the idea at a private meeting with the heads of four different telecoms operators on Wednesday.

DEFENCE

Raytheon is expected to finalise agreements for the development of the Patriot integrated air and missile defense system with the Polish government at the end of this year, company Vice President John Baird said in an interview in Rzeczpospolita published on Friday.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Adrian Croft)