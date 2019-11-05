Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 5

WARSAW, Nov 5 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BONDS

Poland’s finance ministry to release debt supply for Thursday’s switch tender.

Internet advertising spending rose by 13% in the first half of 2019 to 2.4 billion zlotys and was by 240 million zlotys higher than television advertisement spending, Parkiet daily said citing data by IAB Polska, PwC and Starcom.

ENERGY

Jadwiga Emilewicz, currently Entrepreneurship and Technology Minister and an advocate of renewable energy sources, may become the head of a new energy and environment ministry, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won a fresh four-year term in last month’s election, also plans to revive a treasury ministry that would supervise state-run companies, the daily also said.

JAPAN TOBACCO INTERNATIONAL

Japan Tobacco International plans to launch a global business services centre in Poland that would hire more than 850 people, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company’s representatives.

PGE

A consortium by Polimex Mostostal and General Electric offered to build two gas-fuelled unit at Dolna Odra power station owned by state-run energy group PGE for 4.49 billion zlotys compared to PGE’s initial budget for the project at 3.95 billion zlotys, Parkiet daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****