Poland - Factors to Watch Nov.20

WARSAW, Nov 20 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LEGISLATION

To comply with EU law, Poland’s government is working on legislation which will help environmentalists effectively block investments that pose a threat to the environment, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

RETAIL BONDS

Finance ministry has sold retail bonds worth almost 14 billion zlotys in ten months of 2019, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

LPP

Polish fashion retailer LPP expects online sales to account for 20% of its revenues in 2020, Parkiet daily said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)