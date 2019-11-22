Poland - Factors to Watch Nov.22

WARSAW, Nov 22 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release October industrial output and PPI data at 0900.

EU

The EU has proposed to increase the just transition fund by 5 billion euros, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources. The fund was meant to support energy transformation in coal-reliant regions and Poland was expected to be its biggest beneficiary. The latest proposal, however, says that the fund’s money will be distributed to 50 EU regions and not 16-18, as initially planned, which means that Poland will receive less than it had been expected.

CD PROJEKT

Poland’s video games producer CD Projekt reported on Thursday evening a net profit of almost 15 million zlotys ($3.86 million) for the third quarter compared to 15.5 million zlotys a year ago. {nS8N27S08K]

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.8833 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)