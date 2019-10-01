Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 1

WARSAW, Oct 1 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday:

DATA

Markit to release its September PMI data for Poland at 0700 GMT.

Poland’s statistics office to release September flash CPI data at 0800 GMT.

WORK COSTS

As Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party plans changes that will increase work costs two US companies have put on hold their plans to set up five investments in Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

FOREIGN WORKERS

In the first half of this year foreigners received 217,300 work permits, up from 147,980 a year earlier, Rzeczpospolita said quoting statistics office data. Citizens of neighbouring Ukraine got the vast majority of permits - 162,400.

GE AVIATION AND LUFTHANSA

GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik joint venture, Xeos, has invested 1 billion zloty ($249.28 million) to open an airplane engines service centre in Sroda Slaska, near the German border, Rzeczpospolita said.

GO SPORT

Singaporean Sportmaster Operations has bought the Polish unit of French group GO Sport, including 34 sport supermarkets, Rzeczpospolita said.

AGRICULTURE

Polish government will earmark 200 million zloty to boost a state-run holding responsible, among others, for buying fruits and vegetables produced by farmers, agriculture minister Jan Ardanowski told Rzeczpospolita.

HACKING ENERGY FIRMS

More than ten Polish energy firms were attacked by hackers two years ago, but the attack was repelled, official responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski told state radio on Tuesday.

ENERGY PRICES

Polish state energy firms will receive 2.6 billion zloty compensation from the state budget for not hiking energy prices in the first half of 2019, Puls Biznesu daily said.

TAURON

Coal miner Brzeszcze, which belongs to the state-run energy firm Tauron, will have an operating loss this year of tens of millions zloty, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

RENEWABLES

Renewable sources of energy will be delivering 27% of energy in Poland in 2030, and 33% in 2040, energy minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted as saying by Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily. In 2017 this ratio amounted to less than 11%.

WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

The government will discuss the strategy for the Polish capital market on Tuesday, Parkiet daily said.

VENTURE CAPITAL

Venture capital funds invested a record high amount of money in start-ups in the first half of 2019, giving 459 million zloty to 26 newly-set up firms, Puls Biznesu said quoting state run fund PFR data.

BEER CANS

Krakow-based can producer Canpol will spend $100 million to set up a factory in the Czech Republic, near the Pilsner Urquell brewery, Puls Biznesu said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 4.0115 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)