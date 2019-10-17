Poland - Factors to Watch Oct. 17

WARSAW, Oct 17 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday:

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release its September employment and remuneration data at 0800 GMT. The central bank is to publish minutes from the last month’s Monetary Policy council sitting at 1200 GMT.

LESS POLES

Last year number of Polish citizens fell to 38.41 million, the lowest level in 10 years, Puls Biznesu daily said, quoting statistics office data. Median of Poles’ age rose to 40.9 from 32.3 in 1990, while the birth rate fell by 26,000 last year.

MORE CANCER

Poland’s air is the most cancerogenic in the European Union, according to European Environment Agency data, quoted by Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

POVERTY

Despite hefty social handouts offered by the ruling law nad Justice (PiS) party povertry among children rose in 2018, Gazeta Wyborcza said, quoting “Poverty Watch 2019” report.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

European Union Council President Donald Tusk should be Polish opposition’s candidate for president in 2020 election, according to a poll published by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna (DGP) daily.

Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who was the face of the Civic Coalition, Poland’s biggest opposition grouping parliamentary campaign, came in second, trailing Tusk by 14 percentage points.

Gazeta Wyborcza said, that Kidawa-Blonska not Tusk will become grouping’s candidate in 2020 vote.

Earlier this week another poll showed that Kidawa-Blonska has a good chance to unseat incumbent president Andrzej Duda, ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party ally, as she trails him by just 0.3 percentage points.

BIEDRONKA

Poland’s leading retail discount network Biedronka, owned by Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, plans to continue its further development in Poland by offering franchise to enterpreneurs who want to use its brand in small towns, DGP said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Rashmi Aich)