Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 2

WARSAW, Oct 2 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT

Poland’s finance ministry to reveal on Tuesday supply for Thursday’s switch tender from the 3.0-6.0 billion zloty ($813.60 million-$1.63 billion) range.

CD PROJEKT

Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the successful Witcher book saga, which became a base for the series of also very successful computer games produced by CD Projekt, requests from the company additional payment of at least 60 million zloty ($16.20 million), the company said in a statement.

BREXIT

Poland has earmarked 1.05 billion zloty in its 2019 state budget in order to increase its payment to the European Union’s (EU) budget in case Britain leaves the EU without a divorce deal settled, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting Polish budget bill.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6873 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7035 zlotys) (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)