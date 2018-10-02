Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 2

WARSAW, Oct 2 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
Poland’s finance ministry to reveal on Tuesday supply for Thursday’s switch tender from the 3.0-6.0 billion zloty ($813.60 million-$1.63 billion) range.
Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the successful Witcher book saga, which became a base for the series of also very successful computer games produced by CD Projekt, requests from the company additional payment of at least 60 million zloty ($16.20 million), the company said in a statement.
Poland has earmarked 1.05 billion zloty in its 2019 state budget in order to increase its payment to the European Union’s (EU) budget in case Britain leaves the EU without a divorce deal settled, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting Polish budget bill.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
