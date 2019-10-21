Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 21

WARSAW, Oct 21 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release its September retail sales data at 0800.

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

Polish courts should deal with the question of Swiss franc mortgages rather than the state, President Andrzej Duda told Polska Times.pl

BIEDRONKA

Polish discount supermarket chain Biedronka, part of the Jeronimo Martins group, is facing two investigations from Polish regulator UOKiK which could result in it paying as much as 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.69 billion) in fines, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

MINIMUM WAGE

Raising the minimum wage to 4,000 zlotys gross by 2024 will result in 200,000 fewer jobs, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing economists from Credit Agricole Polska.

BUDGET

It will not be possible for Poland to have a balanced budget in 2020 if a plan to increase social security contributions for high earners is not put into effect and plans for a 13th payment to pensioners are implemented, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, citing sources.

ENERGY

Poland will need 93 billion euros to transform its energy sector by 2040 according to the Polish National Development Bank, Parkiet daily reported.

TELECOMS

Poland is recommending that the norms for electromagnetic fields in Poland should be in line with European recommendations, vice minister for digitalisation Wanda Buk told Parkiet daily.

PGNiG

A court reduced the fine given to Polish gas company PGNiG for abusing its dominant market position from 60 million zlotys to 5.5 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

