Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 22

WARSAW, Oct 22 - Following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ELECTION

Poland’s ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) scored limited gains in regional government in Sunday’s election, but lost a high-profile race for Warsaw mayor, an exit poll showed, laying bare divisions in Poland over the party’s democracy record.

Poland’s election committee said it will provide the preliminary results by the mid of the week.

DATA

The central bank will release M3 money supply data at 1200 GMT.

JUDICIAL REFORM

Most of the judges forced out from the Supreme Court by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) regulations are likely to return to work on Monday after the EU’ top court ordered Poland on Friday to halt an overhaul of the court, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting the court spokesman.

BANCRUPTCIES

Despite high economic growth the number of companies filing for bancruptcy in 2018 will rise by 10 percent from 700 last year, Rzeczpospolita daily said citing Euler Hermes data.

UBER

A bill which may limit Uber and other similar companies’ operations in Poland has been submitted to the prime minister office’s legislation committee by the infrastructure ministry, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

ABRIS

Private equity fund Abris Capital Partners is looking for a buyer for its second-hand car sale company AAA Auto, Puls Biznesu daily said.

CONSTRUCTION

Construction companies in Europe have asked the European Commission for help in re-negotiating prices in their contracts with Poland on the back of rising costs, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said. Poland’s road constructin agency generally does not allow for price hikes in contracts, which, according to construction companies, had led to a number of bancruptcies in the past.

SOCIAL SPENDING

Some families living in the countryside may lose their right to claim the 500 zlotys ($134.03) subsidy per child due to the increase in their income, Fakt tabloid said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)