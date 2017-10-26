Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland’s largest telecoms operator Orange Polska raised its full-year core earnings guidance on Wednesday, citing a rebound in its fixed broadband business.

MPC MINUTES

The central bank is due to publish minutes from the October meeting of the Monetary Policy Council at 1200 GMT.

LOTOS

Lotos, Poland’s second-biggest oil refiner, reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected, 63-percent rise in third-quarter net profit year on year to 619 million zloty ($172.51 million) thanks to higher sales, margins and throughput after 2016 refinery shutdowns.

COAL

Workers at a mine owned by the biggest coal producer PGG threat they will go on strike if the management does not agree to pay a one off benefit and introduce unified payment rules for all workers, Parkiet daily said quoting trade unions.

BGK

Poland will inject 1.5 billion zlotys in cash and 3 billion zlotys in bonds to the state-bank BGK, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

PEKAO

Some investors consider it unfair that Polish lender Pekao did not inform them about the plans to merge with its smaller rival Alior Bank when they subscribed for Pekao bonds earlier in October, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)