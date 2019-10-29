Poland-Factors to Watch Oct 29

WARSAW, Oct 29 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday.

ALIOR BANK

Alior Bank CEO Wojciech Bachta told Puls Biznesu daily that his bank will present a strategy aimed at improving results harmed by costs it was forced to incur after the European top court ruled lenders cannot charge clients for credit early repayment.

US CLOUD

Poland wants to prevent the United States secret services from having access to Polish data gathered in clouds created by the U.S. companies in Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

BANKS

Ten biggest listed banks’ aggregated net profit rose in the third quarter year-on-year by 12% to 3.87 billion zloty ($1.00 billion), Parkiet daily said quoting its poll among analysts.

JUSTICE SYSTEM

A judge, who was praised in the past by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, has been chosen by the lottery system in the Justice Ministry to rule in the case triggered against justice minister by a prominent judge, critic of the justice system reform, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

The same judge has been randomly chosen by the ministry to rule in other cases in which a ruling grouping’s prominent depute was involved.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

