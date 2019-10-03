Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 3

WARSAW, Oct 3 - The following are news stories, press reports and events that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

SWISS FRANC MORTGAGES

The European Court of Justice will deliver its verdict on whether a bank in Poland broke the law by selling homeowners a Swiss franc mortgage at 0730 GMT.

POLL

A poll by IBRiS for private broadcaster Radio Zet conducted on Oct. 2 showed the PiS-led coalition with 42.4% support, while its main rival, Civic Coalition, which includes Civic Platform (PO), was at 25%.

TESCO

British supermarket chain Tesco is in talks to prepare a sale of its stores in Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

EUROPEAN COMMISSIONER FOR AGRICULTURE

Janusz Wojciechowski has little chance of being appointed European Commissioner for Agriculture after a poor performance in his EU hearing, and the Polish government will have to present a new candidate, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

SOLAR POWER

The total capacity of solar panels installed in Poland will soon pass the symbolic 1,000 MW mark, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

M&A

The number of completed acquisitions in Poland in the third quarter was over one third lower than a year ago, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

ELECTIONS

The higher the turnout during Oct. 13 elections the better it will be for Poland’s ruling nationalists PiS, according to the party’s internal models, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)